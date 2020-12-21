His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, participated today in the campaign “Beautifying Qatar and our children plant a tree to plant a million trees” carried out by the Supervisory Committee for Beautification of Roads and Public Places in the State in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, in Garden 5 / 6.
His Excellency participated in a number of Qataris in planting trees in support of this campaign and to instill environmental values between generations and encourage them to preserve the environment.
During the participation, His Excellency also viewed a group of artworks by a number of Qatari and resident artists.