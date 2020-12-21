His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, participated today in the campaign “Beautifying Qatar and our children plant a tree to plant a million trees” carried out by the Supervisory Committee for Beautification of Roads and Public Places in the State in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, in Garden 5 / 6.

His Excellency participated in a number of Qataris in planting trees in support of this campaign and to instill environmental values ​​between generations and encourage them to preserve the environment.

During the participation, His Excellency also viewed a group of artworks by a number of Qatari and resident artists.