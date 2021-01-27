Doha – Qena

The Rehabilitation and Training Unit of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Security and Safety Operations Committee organized a five-day training course within the international curriculum program in the safety and security of the masses, as part of preparations for securing the FIFA Club World Cup, which will start next February in Doha.

The training course, which is held in the classrooms of the Police College and the Police Training Institute, aims to train 250 safety guides from the Qatar Red Crescent, from both men and women.

The training course also aims to raise the capabilities of safety guides and provide them with training doses from the reality of practice by experts in the field of security and safety of the masses so that the trainees can participate efficiently and competently, in securing the FIFA Club World Cup.

The training course includes theoretical and training aspects under the supervision of trainers from various units of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Security and Safety Operations Committee. The theoretical exercises include lectures on the sense of security and the duties and responsibilities of security and safety personnel in addition to crowd management. The practical part also includes practical exercises. On one of the World Cup facilities, to put the trainees in a practical environment.

At the conclusion of the course, trainees will obtain international certificates in the field of public safety and security.