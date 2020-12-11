Doctors, nurses, and volunteers took the lead in the National Walk in appreciation of their efforts

On Friday morning, the Armed Forces, the Amiri Guard, the Internal Security Force and the Ministry of Interior conducted a successful rehearsal for the military parade that will take place at the National Parade next Friday morning, which coincides with the anniversary of the National Day on the eighteenth of December of each year.

The military parade was attended by Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Lieutenant General Pilot Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of commanders of branches and units of the armed forces.

The rehearsal of the military parade began with the playing of the Amiri peace, and then the artillery fired in the Cornice region “18” shots indicating the date of the celebration of the National Day, which is the eighteenth day of December of each year ..

For the first time, the march was led by the White Army, consisting of doctors and nurses at the Hamad Medical Corporation, and volunteers who worked in combating the spread of the Coronavirus, and the march came in recognition of their efforts to limit the spread of the epidemic.

Then, in front of the main podium, various military teams of the armed forces, the Amiri Guard, the Internal Security Force, “Lekhwiya”, and the Interior Ministry forces with their different formations passed

The military parade, which would last for about 48 minutes, was characterized by full coordination and harmony between the participating forces, as all the participating forces, although they represent different parties in the country, seemed to be one body belonging to one party, as a result of joint coordination in addition to the extensive and professional expertise gained by the Military Parade Center The leader of the National Path and the result of the interest in it on the part of the Ministry of Defense and the country’s high leadership.

The military vehicles and equipment did not participate in the rehearsal of the military parade this morning, because the way they participate in the parades has become well-known and well-known, and it will be done with high experience, as it will appear in the military parade next Friday morning.

The military parades on the ground were preceded by paragliding parachutes on the sky of the Corniche and above the towers area, in which paratroopers from the armed forces and the Internal Security Force participated.