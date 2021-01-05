In a scene long awaited and awaited by the Gulf people 3 years ago, and in a moment that captured the hearts of the entire Gulf, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embraced His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, upon his arrival at Al-Ula airport to attend the 41st GCC summit.

The atmosphere seemed to be warmer and added heat to the January weather, to reflect this historic embrace of a new page in Gulf relations and thus erase the crisis that plagued it 3 years ago, optimistic about the results of the Gulf summit, which will be released later today.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, arrived today at noon to the province of Al-Ula in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to lead the delegation of the State of Qatar at the meeting of the forty-first session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held later today.

And he was at the forefront of the future of His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council To the Arab Gulf states.