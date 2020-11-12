Today, the General Authority of Customs announced the success of the maritime customs at Hamad International Port in thwarting the smuggling of a quantity of banned tobacco material inside 3 containers of materials used in tar mixtures, as part of its efforts to combat the smuggling of everything prohibited and harmful to society, which confirms the vigilance of men Customs to prevent narcotic substances from entering the country.

The authority published a video on its Twitter account, in which it said: “The maritime customs in Hamad Port thwart the smuggling of a quantity of banned tobacco substance. The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside 3 containers of materials used in tar mixtures.”

The authority added that the total weight of the prohibited substance reached 7493 kilograms.

The General Authority of Customs exerts great efforts to accelerate the pace of work to enter goods easily to ensure that goods are available in the market quickly, so it forged customs ports with advanced inspection devices and introductory and educational courses for customs inspection personnel that qualify them to know the most important methods and means of global smuggling to monitor and foil any smuggling attempts that would breach security In the state, in order to preserve its stability and safety.

It is worth noting that the authority has recently seized a number of successive seizures to confirm that it is proceeding with confident and steady steps towards developing performance at work, in addition to the success of the authority in its training path that it adopted in the recent period, which depends on intensifying theoretical and field training for customs inspectors.