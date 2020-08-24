Domestic tourism in Qatar has largely overcome the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, with the progressive stages of the gradual lifting of restrictions, as one of the most important factors pushing the wheel of development in the country, especially in light of the great demand of citizens and residents to seize the opportunities and special offers provided by hotel establishments during this period.

Domestic tourism is based on the excellence of the hospitality sector, with its hotel facilities, resorts, restaurants, and the development of infrastructure.

Hashtag Tourism #in_Qatar launched on Twitter to highlight the development and growth of the domestic tourism sector in Qatar, highlighting the most prominent landmarks, attractions, resorts and beaches that are an ideal destination for various segments of society.

The hashtag aims to advocate to stimulate domestic tourism and take advantage of the great potential of the tourism sector in the country, which provides a homogeneous mixture of luxury and hospitality through a rich assortment of five, four and three-star resorts and hotels, in several areas such as Al Dafna, Katara, The Pearl, West Bay Beach and others.

Qatar TV broadcast a number of short videos highlighting the beauty and splendor of the tourist areas in Qatar, and the great development of the hospitality sector, more than once, for its people to occupy advanced positions in the rankings of the hospitality sectors in the Middle East.

With the gradual return of life, resorts and hotels were able to meet the needs of citizens and residents by providing a unique and modern experience that reflects the generosity of Qatari hospitality, as the beaches provided water games and various activities that meet the aspirations of families with full commitment to all health and preventive measures to maintain the guests and employees.