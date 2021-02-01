Qatar Airways offers a flexible reservation policy during the current year 2021, which enables travelers to refund the ticket value and change the date of travel or destination without refund fees.

“Because we realize that plans can change, we offer you a reservation policy that is extremely flexible, so you can change your travel date whenever you want,” she said on her Twitter account on Sunday.

Qatar Airways explained on its website that its reservation policy includes unlimited changes that enable travelers to change the travel date or destination whenever they need to, without additional fees, in addition to refunding the ticket value by the original payment method without refund fees.

Terms and Conditions:

* Valid for tickets issued before April 30, 2021.

* Offer is valid for travel tickets purchased directly from Qatar Airways or through a travel agent. If you have booked your ticket through a travel agent, please contact the travel agent.

* Qatar Airways has the right to amend the “Our commitment is renewed” policy without prior notice.

** the changes

* All trips must be completed on / before December 31, 2021

* Rebooking fee will be waived if reservations are modified prior to departure (for travel on / before December 31, 2021).

* Rebooking must be made in the same booking class (RBD) as the original ticket on the same route. The difference in fare and taxes applies.

** Refund the ticket

Cancellation and no-show fees will be waived if canceled up to 3 hours before the flight.

* The amount due will be paid in the same payment method used to purchase the ticket.