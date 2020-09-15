The Directorate of Moral Guidance in the Qatar Armed Forces launched today a card for (Tstahl) reductions for the employees of the Qatari Armed Forces, as part of its continuous and tireless efforts to promote its people.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Muhammad Ali Al-Hajri, Director of the Agency’s Moral Guidance Directorate, inaugurated the project at the National Service Headquarters (Muqdam) in the presence of a large number of officers, non-commissioned officers and civilians of the Qatar Armed Forces.

Colonel Al-Hajri stated that, starting today, the discount card will be available to employees of the Qatari Armed Forces, and also includes retirees and their generous families for their effort and generosity in serving the country and the armed forces.

As it contains discounts of more than a hundred companies from auto companies, perfumes, restaurants, travels, hotels, and many other important bodies in the commercial and economic sector in the country, noting the great role of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, and His Excellency Staff Staff ( Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and their permanent directives to provide comfort for the sons of our valiant armed forces.

** Director of the Directorate of Moral Guidance “in the center” during the explanation of the card advantages

Colonel Al Hajri also noted that this project will double the number of participating companies in the coming short period, by concluding more agreements with many commercial and economic sectors in the country.

It is noteworthy that the discounts card holder can obtain discounts of up to 55% on all the aforementioned services and goods.

** A side of the audience is in the intrepid camp