7 countries, including two Arab states, lost the right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly, according to a letter sent by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir.

On Monday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, announced that Iran, Sudan, Libya, Niger, Central Africa, Congo and Zimbabwe had lost the right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly due to the delay in paying their dues to the international organization.

In a letter addressed to the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, according to Al Jazeera Mubasher, Guterres explained the amounts that will allow the countries concerned, without paying the total debts, to regain the right to vote in 2021, and according to the message: Iran, which is subject to US financial sanctions ($ 16.2 million) As for Libya, it is $ 705,391, Sudan ($ 22,804), Congo ($ 90,844), Zimbabwe ($ 81,770), Central Africa $ 29,395, Niger, which is currently a non-permanent member of the Security Council, ($ 6,733).

According to Guterres’ message, there are 3 other countries in this field, but their accumulated debts are due to circumstances beyond their control and are benefiting from permission to continue voting, which are Comoros, Sao Tome-Principe and Somalia.

The annual budget for the work of the United Nations is estimated at 3.2 billion dollars, while the budget for peacekeeping operations is estimated at 6.5 billion dollars.