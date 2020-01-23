To mark the deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted and growing co-operation between India and Qatar, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Paheredar will be visiting Hamad Port from today until Monday, in conjunction with the celebrations of India’s 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, the Indian embassy explained that ICGS Samudra Paheredar, the second of the Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) series of the Indian Coast Guard, was indigenously designed and built by ABG Ship Yard, India and commissioned in the year 2012. Samudra Paheredar in Hindi means “Guardian of the Seas.” ICGS Samudra Paheredar has 20 officers and 100 other personnel under the command of deputy inspector general Anwar Khan, Tatraksha Medal, and is based at Visakhapatnam under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (East).

The 94m PCV is equipped with state-of-the-art technology which includes Integrated Platform Management System, Dynamic Positioning System System), Power Management System, External Fire Fighting System and Pollution Control Equipment for undertaking Coast Guard charter specific duties.

As a Specialised Marine Pollution Control vessel, the PCV is also equipped with pollution response and control equipment which includes “Containment Equipment” like High Sprint Booms and River Booms, “Recovery Equipment” like skimmers and Side Sweeping Arms, “Storage Devices” like ORO tanks and Inflatable Barges and “Spraying Equipment” like Retractable Spill Spray System and Aerial Spray System. The ship is capable of carrying and operating helicopters from her deck.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar has been extensively deployed along the East Coast of India to safeguard the maritime interests of India. The ship has been tasked for EEZ surveillance, Search and Rescue, Pollution Response and such other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter. Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships have been making frequent port calls at Hamad port. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore and Trikand had visited Qatar in October and November last year, respectively. INS Trikand had participated in ‘Za’eer Al-Bahr’- inaugural edition of bilateral exercise between Indian Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces, held in November 2019.

The visit of ICGS Samudra Paheredar during the celebrations of India’s 71st Republic Day will further strengthen the time-tested friendship between India and Qatar, and enhance maritime cooperation between the two countries.