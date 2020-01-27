THE Indian community in Qatar celebrated the 71st Republic Day of their country with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

Indian Ambassador to Qatar HE P Kumaran hoisted the national flag at the Indian embassy in Doha, in the presence of a large number of community members. Students from Indian schools sang the national anthem on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Indian ambassador highlighted the significance of the day and read out the message from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

In his message, the Indian President urged the people, particularly the youth, to remain non-violent when fighting for a cause and stressed the need to “hold fast to constitutional methods” for achieving social and economic objectives. The President cited Mahatma Gandhi’s gift of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence)

to the humanity and said

“his talisman for deciding whether an act is right or wrong applies to the functioning of our democracy”.

President Kovind said the Indian government’s initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission became a success due to the active participation of people. He said the same commitment of participation is also being seen in many other sectors.

Focusing on constitutional ideals, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “It becomes easier for us to follow the constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji. Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy — justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation.

“The Government has launched a number of welfare campaigns, and what is especially noteworthy about them is the fact that citizens have voluntarily turned them into popular movements. The ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ has achieved astounding success in such a short time. The same spirit can be seen in other endeavours.”

At the function at the Indian embassy Doha, students from Indian schools presented a medley of patriotic songs, which was greeted with warm applause by the gathering.

The event was attended by President of Indian Cultural Centre AP Manikantan, President of Indian Community Benevolent Forum PN Baburajan, President of Indian Business Proffesionals Council Azim Abbas, office bearers of different sociocultural organisations affiliated to the Indian Cultural Centre, officials of different Indian schools, and prominent

Indian community leaders.

