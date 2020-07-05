The Indian embassy has released a list of 51 flights that will be operated in Part 1 of the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) to take stranded Indians back home.

The repatriation flights will travel to Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode between July 7 and 23, the embassy said in a tweet on Saturday.

All 51 flights will be operated by IndiGo. “Please book seats on these flights directly online, with your EOID number,” the embassy said.

“Please also note that you are not permitted to take domestic connecting flights in conjunction with these VBM flights unless you complete the mandatory quarantine period at the first point of arrival in India. You may end up having to cancel them and losing money if you do so,” it advised those seeking to avail of the service.

The list includes 12 flights to Kochi, followed by eight each to Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kozhikode, and three each to Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

On its part, IndiGo stressed in a tweet that Indian nationals seeking repatriation from Doha to India must register on the embassy’s website before booking via the airline’s website or the IndiGo booking office/authorised travel agent in Doha.

The 50th flight from Qatar under the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission was operated recently. This brought the “total number of repatriated passengers to 8,704 plus 240 infants”, according to the Indian embassy.

Last updated: July 05 2020 12:23 AM