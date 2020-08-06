doha

The Indian embassy has published a new list of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights from Qatar, for which online booking is now available.

Operated by IndiGo, the flights are part of Phase 5 of the Indian government’s repatriation initiative, according to a post by the embassy on social media on Wednesday. Tickets can be booked at https://www.goindigo.in/

The flights listed by the embassy are:

August 7: Doha-Lucknow (10pm) and Doha-Kochi (10.10pm)

August 8: Doha-Chennai (10.20am)

August 9: Doha-Hyderabad (11.25am)

August 10: Doha-Mumbai (9.40am), Doha-Kozhikode (10.05am), Doha-Thiruvananthapuram (10.15am), Doha-Kannur (9.25pm) and Doha-Lucknow (10pm)

August 11: Doha-Chennai (10.20am)

August 12: Doha-Hyderabad (11.25am) and Doha-Bengaluru (2pm)

August 13: Doha-Lucknow (10pm)

Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Mission continued on Wednesday as three more repatriation flights left Doha’s Hamad International Airport until the evening.

Flight 6E 8708 took off from HIA for Kozhikode with 95 passengers, while 6E 8722 left for Bangalore with 139 passengers, including one infant. Then, IX 1774 departed from Doha for Kannur with 169 adults and five infants.

With, these marked was the 152nd, 153rd and 154th flights from Doha under VBM, respectively, “bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 27,330 plus 486 infants”, the embassy said.

Prior registration with the Indian embassy in Doha is mandatory for booking a seat on a VBM flight.