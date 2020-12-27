Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Qatar Sunday on a two-day visit, according to a statement from the embassy.

He is scheduled to meet HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and call on other dignitaries of Qatar.

“Dr Jaishankar’s visit to Qatar will be his first to the country as external affairs minister. He will hold talks with his counterpart on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. He will convey special gratitude to Qatar for taking care of Indians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“India and Qatar have maintained close high-level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken three times on telephone in the past few months. The external affairs minister and other cabinet ministers have also spoken with their Qatari counterparts.

“India and Qatar enjoy strong economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Qatar hosts more than 700,000 Indians. The bilateral trade was $10.95bn in 2019-20. Both sides remain committed to intensifying bilateral co-operation in various fields including energy and investments. India and Qatar have also worked together to face the Covid-19 pandemic and co-ordinated smooth operation of flights under an air bubble arrangement,” the statement added.