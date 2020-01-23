Renowned Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam will perform today at Asian Town Amphitheater at 7.30pm.

The event is organised by Q-Tickets under the aegis of Qatar National Tourism Council as part of Shop Qatar 2020.

The Bollywood sensation has sung more than 10,000 songs, and won over 40 mainstream awards. He was honoured with the Magnificent Performing Arts Award at the 21st Century Icon Awards in London.

While addressing a press conference yesterday, Nigam said he is glad to perform in Doha and has high expectations about the concert.

He said that he enjoys the project which he is part of and recalled that he has been coming to Doha since 1995 and would love to sing in Arabic if he gets the right opportunity.

Nigam was awarded ‘Best Playback Male Singer’ in Annual Central European Bollywood Awards, India for his songs, Kurbaan (2010) and Main Agar Kahoon (2009).

Furthermore, he received the Apsara Film Producers Guild Awards as ‘Best Playback Singer’ in 2003 for his all-time famous song, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

In 2012, he reaped another recognition for his song, Abhi Mujhe Mein Kahin (Agneepath). The music maestro was also the ‘Best Singer’ for Dill Mill Gayye Indian Television Academy Awards in 2017. He was honoured as ‘The Lord of the Chords’ by The Times of India and awarded as the Best Playback Singer of National Film Awards for his song Kal Ho Naa Ho once again.

