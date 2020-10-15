Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 680 to 111,266, the India ministry said.

India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.31 million on Thursday, having risen by 67,708 in the last 24 hours, Indian health ministry data showed.

India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world’s second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.