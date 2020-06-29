The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Sunday said IndiGo will operate 238 flights from Qatar in Phase 4 of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). In a series of tweets Sunday, the ministry said VBM enters Phase 4 on July 3. “Private airlines have volunteered for significant participation in this phase with 498 flights to be operated by them. These numbers may go up further,” the MoCA tweeted.

In this phase, Air India will operate 114 flights between July 3 and 15 to different destinations. Air India Express will operate 300 flights in July (136 until July 14 and 164 between July 15 and July 31), it said.

Stressing the significant participation of private carriers in Phase 4 of VBM, the ministry said “among others, IndiGo will operate 238 flights from Qatar and 219 flights from Kuwait, while GoAir will operate 41 flights from Kuwait”. The number of private carriers, flights and destinations is likely to increase, it added.