The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has opened two new intersections on Industrial Area Streets 41 and 1110 and the South Collector Road on East Industrial Street.

The new openings were carried out in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic and they create easy access for traffic between Industrial Area, Industrial Area Road, G Ring Road and Hamad Port Road.

The opening of the signalised junction linking Street 41 with East Industrial Street streamlines movement towards Industrial Area from Industrial Area Road and Salwa Road, especially after upgrading 180m of Street 41.

The other signal-controlled intersection connecting Street 1110 with the East Industrial Street enhances traffic in the area, particularly from East 33 Interchange on Industrial Area Road towards Aba Seleel Interchange on G-Ring Road.

The two new intersections serve as major access points under the main bridge, linking Industrial Area and its local roads directly with East Industrial Street, Industrial Area Road and G-Ring Road along with Asian Town, Labour City and key and vital businesses and facilities around.

The South Service Road also enhances traffic between the Hamad Port Road, G-Ring Road, the Industrial Area Road heading towards Salwa Road and Furousiya Street.

Announcing the openings, Engineer Nasser Dalmouk from Ashghal Highway Projects Department said that the East Industrial Street Extension Upgrade Project is a vital link between road users coming from southern areas such as Mesaieed, Al Wakra and Al Wukair and they help them directly reach the Industrial Area and up to Salwa Road and Al Furousiya Street to Al Rayyan and Al Gharrafa.

He added that the new openings are part of Ashghal’s achievements and the East Industrial Street Extension Upgrade Project has reached 92%.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2020.