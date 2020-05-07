Home News Industrial Area returning to normalcy with cautionMay 07 2020 12:25 AM NewsPolitical NewsQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsWorld News Industrial Area returning to normalcy with cautionMay 07 2020 12:25 AM By BenArmani - 7 May, 2020 555 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sections of the Industrial Area Wednesday. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Amir, Canadian PM discuss Covid-19 crisisMay 07 2020 12:03 AM Covid-19 precautionary steps to continue: CabinetMay 07 2020 12:30 AM Katara receives over 1,800 entries for stay-at-home writing contestsMay 06 2020 01:09 AM LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Connect with: yyyyyyyy740,925FansLike11,282FollowersFollow1,393FollowersFollow