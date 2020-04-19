Qatar is paying much attention towards the Industrial Area where workers are quarantined by ensuring availability of food, medical care and other essential services.

“Adequate steps have been taken to ensure the rights and essential services for workers here. An executive committee is working in co-operation with various agencies and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and we are spending maximum force to protect the workers and ensure their welfare,” said Lt Col Ahmad al- Ghanim, Doha Industrial Quarantine Area commander during a field visit of media persons and community leaders to the Industrial Area Saturday.Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) Brigadier General Abdullah Khalifa al-Muftah also briefed the visitors.



At the Industrial Area, which is under tight security, the government has set up a supply chain through which workers get food and essential commodities including hand sanitisers, masks and soaps. Besides, money exchanges are functioning in the area to help workers remit money home,” the officials said.



“Groceries and pharmacies are also open to help them meet daily requirements. Ooredoo has also made arrangements for workers to conduct financial transfers,” Lt Col al-Ghanim said, adding that life is quite normal for workers in the Industrial Area and officials are holding regular interactions with them to assess their requirements.



He added that food is distributed in co-operation with various government agencies and voluntary organisations.

“Ambulances and healthcare equipment along with a medical team are available for the service of workers and we are getting co-operation from various organisations to smoothly carry out the day to day activities. A team is also working to remove the waste.”

Besides, the official said awareness campaigns are conducted in a bid to educate the workers and make them aware of the precautionary measures to be taken against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The Ministry of Interior, in association with various agencies, are distributing awareness brochures in nine languages in the area. A team of doctors checks the food before distribution.

“Day-to-day activities are done as per a systematic mechanism and the developments here are closely monitored,” he said.

HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed al-Khater had earlier said that work had already begun on the plan to gradually open the Industrial Area. “The reopening will be in a manner that guarantees the safety of its residents and society as a whole, as well as the return of supply chains to normal,” she said.