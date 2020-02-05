Non-profit youth-centred organisation Injaz Qatar recently hosted an annual appreciation lunch in Doha to honour education partners who supported its programmes for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The event was led by Sheikha Hanadi bint Nasser al-Thani, the founding chair of Injaz Qatar and chair of Injaz Al Arab, and Fawziya Abdulaziz al-Khater, the assistant undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The event was sponsored by ExxonMobil Qatar.

On the occasion, Sheikha Hanadi spoke to the sponsors, volunteers, university presidents, school principals, Ministry of Education and Higher Education representatives, Injaz Qatar board members, and other local stakeholders invested in student learning in Qatar, thanking them for their ongoing commitment to Injaz Qatar’s work.

With their participation and the contribution of more than 2,500 volunteers and 75 corporate partners, more than 72,000 students and 80 schools and universities have taken part in the organisation’s programmes during its 12 years of operation, according to a statement by Injaz Qatar.

Sheikha Hanadi said: “I am grateful for the tremendous support we have received, since founding Injaz Qatar, from key education partners who are here today.

“Your involvement as individuals, corporations and organisations has been enthusiastic from the very top down all the way through, and we wouldn’t be where we are today without it and without the full and continuous support of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

“We’ve come a long way and are very proud of what we’ve achieved so far. With increased co-operation and collaboration, we can continue to build a stronger network of capable and motivated young minds who can lead us to a sustainable future.”

Sheikha Hanadi and al-Khater distributed certificates and gifts of appreciation to school and university representatives and corporate volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to bringing Injaz programmes to students.

Al-Khater also spoke during the event, acknowledging the important work that Injaz Qatar does to help transform young people’s lives and enrich their learning experiences.

She said: “We are proud of the continued collaboration between Injaz and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar, especially in developing programmes contributing to educating students and empowering them with work-readiness skills, qualifying them more and better for the labour market, and supporting them with educational and practical programmes focusing on entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills, which are catalysts in achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We look forward to a more fruitful collaboration, as we trust the ability, efficiency and experience of Injaz to offer the best to our beloved country, Qatar.”

Alistair Routledge, president and general manager for ExxonMobil Qatar (the event sponsor) thanked Sheikha Hanadi and every member of the Injaz Qatar team for “their dedication to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy”, and for “creating a channel for outstanding leaders in our community to teach, inspire and nurture the next generation of Qatar’s young leaders”.

During the event, Blue Salon offered gifts to the volunteers, teachers and school focal points.

