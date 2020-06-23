Doha Municipality’s General Control Section has carried out a joint inspection campaign on various areas within its jurisdiction in co-operation with the Mechanical Equipment Department, the General Cleanness Department and the Ministry of Interior during June 14-18. The campaign resulted in issuing 340 violation reports according to law no 18 for 2017 on Public Hygiene. In addition, 135 abandoned vehicles were spotted and 25 removed in co-operation with the Committee for Removing Abandoned Vehicles. Various violations and encroachments were also removed while some violators rectified their situation immediately according to the law. The campaign covered Fareej Abdulaziz, Msheireb, Najma,

Al Mansura, Al Khulaifat, Ras Abu Abboud, Umm Ghwailina, and other places.