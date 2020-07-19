Al Rayyan Municipality conducted 1,476 inspection tours at different food establishments in June, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) said recently. These resulted in the issuance of 45 violation reports, with 35 being resolved through reconciliation and four being referred to the security authority concerned for the necessary legal measures. In addition, nine outlets were shut for different food health-related violations, the MME noted. Meanwhile, veterinarians there supervised the slaughtering process for 3,904 heads of livestock at local abattoirs and ordered the destruction of 96 whole livestock carcasses as well as 259kg of meat. Besides, 39 food samples were sent to the central laboratory for tests and 54 related complaints were received and addressed accordingly, the MME added.