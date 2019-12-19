New York (CNN Business) Influencers on Instagram and Facebook will be banned from promoting branded content about vaping, tobacco and weapons.

On Wednesday, Facebook () said such products have "long" been prohibited in its advertising policies, but it will start enforcing the ban in the "coming weeks."

Branded content promoting alcohol and diet supplements will require special restrictions, although Instagram didn’t specify what those will entail.

In June, Instagram rolled out “branded content ads,” which allows brands to turn influencers’ sponsored content posts into ads so they can reach a bigger audience. When branded-content ads appear on the feed or in Stories, they look similar to regular ads, but users see the words “paid partnership” and the brand’s name.

On Wednesday, the company also said it’s expanding the branded content tools it offers.