QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defence, yesterday signed a co-operation agreement with the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to support and enhance the partnership between the two parties in the field of disaster response.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Civil Defence Brigadier Hamad Othman al-Duhaime, and QRCS Secretary-General Ali bin Hassan al-Hammadi.

Brigadier al-Duhaimi said in a press statement on the occasion that this agreement is an extension and support for constructive and fruitful co-operation between the Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defence and QRCS in areas of mutual interest. He pointed out that it includes several aspects, such as joint co-operation between the two parties in the field of disaster management, the exchange of experiences, research and information, and the holding of various joint courses in this regard.