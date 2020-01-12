Chef Dani Garcia, a 3-star Michelin chef from Spain and one of the highly-acclaimed Andalusian chefs in the world, has opened the first branch of BiBo Restaurant in Doha at The St Regis Doha.

The launch of BiBo Doha, which will be open to the public on January 13, has witnessed a four-day event between January 8 and 11, where Garcia engaged with ambassadors, VIPs and guests, and took them through the inspiration and history behind BiBo and its offerings.

Over four days, guests had the opportunity to try the restaurants’ cuisine and meet Garcia, as well as learn more about his extraordinary skills and passion for food.

Garcia was born in the coastal town of Marbella where he opened the first BiBo Restaurant that now attracts national and international attention.

Known an innovator, Garcia is still primarily a chef with pride in his native land, a pride he’s carried with him throughout his career in Spain and beyond.

A graduate of La Consula Hospitality School in M?laga, Garcia was among the several apprentices of iconic Spanish chef, Mart?n Berasategui, who, in turn, became leaders in modern Spanish cuisine.

As his career progressed, Garc?a found himself combining local Andalusian flavours with his own imagination and cutting-edge technique.

It was in the kitchen of Calima in 2004 that Garcia first developed culinary applications for liquid nitrogen, now a modernist culinary staple.

In addition to experiments with other beloved Andalusian ingredients, Garcia is also credited for discovering that certain marine species “blow up” when submerged in a certain temperature of olive oil, their skin cooking crisply while the flesh inside steams.

BiBo’s name comes from the actual Spanish pronunciation of the word “Vivo,” which means lively, which perfectly reflects Garcia’s personality and cuisine style.

BiBo is a dynamic, eclectic and carefree space in which different environments coexist in harmony.

BiBo restaurants share the same Andalusian character, while making reference to different parts of the world.

The BiBo vision is to continue evolving the Spanish cuisine forward while introducing new international flavors in each dish.

About the opening of BiBo Doha, Garcia said: “I aim to bring together dishes that my gastronomic memory has been accumulating during my trips inside and outside of Spain.

“My restaurant is a culinary travel guide created to enjoy a global cuisine fused with my own roots.

I hope all our guests in Doha will enjoy our unique Spanish cuisine with our own personalised international twist”.Garcia is heavily involved in the creation of the menu.

The dishes at BiBo Doha are memorable and special to the brand, including the famous BiBo sauce, and the Ceviche that is finished with extra version olive oil.

Among the special dishes at the restaurant are the Brioche De Rabo De Toro, the one and only Oxtail Brioche with the famous B’bull sauce; the Ceviche De Corvina, with striped bass and aj? Amarillo ceviche; and the At?n A La Parilla with grilled tuna tenderloin, sautéed mixed green beans with mint and warm aji panca red pepper sauce.

BiBo Doha dishes are also inspired by the Middle East region with the use of spices, almonds honey, saffron.

Tabbouleh for example is served with couscous and roast baby chicken as a Moroccan version of the traditional starter.

Cherry Gazpacho, Steak Tartar, and stuffed chicken are just a few of the dishes featured on the menu, although diners might also be lured in by the restaurant’s Raw Bar and Seafood, with its wide selection of oysters and tuna among many other items.

BiBo Doha is also in collaboration with renowned chef Santiago Guerrero who said: “In January this year, the first BiBo outside of Spain will open in Doha, Qatar. I am very excited to participate in opening our first branch in this part of the world that has become a global culinary hotspot in a very short period of time, and to share our cuisine, culture and hospitality with all of Doha.

“The connection between Spain and Qatar is unmistakable, both countries share a very good relationship, and we are sure that Doha residents will grasp our concept and enjoy our unique offering.”

