Qatar has strengthened its participation in the international dialogue in various crises

Middle East Eye: The speech of His Highness discussed the developments in the region

Al-Monitor: The Palestinian issue is central in the speech of His Highness

International media highlighted the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, at the opening session of the general debate of the seventy-fifth session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Tuesday, and the reports highlighted the importance of the speech of His Highness the Emir, and the regional and international issues it contained and the adherence of the state Qatar, with the justice of the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution to end the conflict, as well as highlighting Doha’s position on a number of current issues in the region that need dialogue and international action to find peaceful and just solutions.

The British Middle East Eye website reported the most important statements of world leaders’ speeches on the Middle East at the opening session of the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, in which he reviewed A number of developments in the region, starting with the solution to the Gulf crisis beginning with the lifting of the blockade. The report said that Doha has strengthened its participation in the international dialogue in various crises, and His Highness stressed that the only way to achieve a “just peace” lies in the provisions set by the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. And that “any arrangements that are not based on these criteria will not achieve peace.” Even if it is called peace arrangements. “

His Highness also welcomed the recent ceasefire in Libya, and criticized the international community’s inability to protect civilians in Syria. And on Lebanon, His Highness said: Qatar “stood by our Lebanese brothers without conditions.” He also indicated that the necessary government reform “will be up to the Lebanese themselves, not by dictations.” The report indicated that the work of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly comes in unprecedented circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which made the works virtually for the first time in the history of the extended nations, where the event is important due to the role of the General Assembly as an essential component of the United Nations with multiple tasks On the first day of the seven-day event, developments in the Middle East were of concern to world leaders, and the conflict in Syria and Yemen.

Central issue

Al-Monitor pointed out that the Palestinian issue was central in His Highness’s speech before the United Nations, where he indicated that the international community “did not take effective action to confront Israeli intransigence and its continued occupation of the Palestinian and Arab lands,” and that “the survival of the Palestine issue without a just solution puts the biggest question mark on The credibility of the international community and its institutions. “A just and desirable peace can only be achieved through Israel’s full commitment to the references and decisions of international legitimacy accepted by the Arabs and upon which the Arab Peace Initiative is based, while Israel is trying to circumvent it and act as if the Palestine issue does not exist.” The report stated that Your Highness, Urging the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to continue its legal responsibilities and to oblige Israel to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, and to put the peace process back on track through credible negotiations based on international resolutions.

For its part, the Turkish newspaper “Yeni Safak” shed light on the speech of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, where His Highness stressed that the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic reminds everyone that we live on the same planet and that multilateral cooperation is the only way. To face the challenges of epidemics, climate and the environment. The Turkish newspaper said that His Highness said in his speech to the United Nations that after more than three years have passed since the unlawful blockade of the State of Qatar, we are continuing the march of progress and development in various fields. “As for the” News “news site, He explained that His Highness’s speech at the opening session of the UN high-level general debate reminded the world entering the threshold of the third decade of the century that it continues to face “emerging and unprecedented challenges.” Amid regional and international tensions, disarmament, environmental issues, sustainable development, Terror.