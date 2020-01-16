Global technology leader Xiaomi hosted a roadshow for smartphones and Eco products in Qatar last week. During the event, Intertec Group announced the “world’s first-ever” 108MP penta-camera smartphone, Mi Note 10 Pro, and demonstrated the range of Xiaomi Eco products.

The Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone features a penta camera, making it an “ideal companion for photographers, gamers and anyone seeking an accessible flagship-quality experience”, according to a press statement.

Intertec Group is the sole authorised distributor of Xiaomi mobiles and Eco products in Qatar. The event was held at Ezdan Mall, Al Wakra, in the presence of Intertec officials.

On the occasion, the Group demonstrated the “industry-leading camera feature of the Mi Note 10 Pro, which is the first-ever smartphone to launch with a 108-megapixel penta camera”, the statement noted.

Besides, live demos of the electric scooter, Ninebot, Ninebot Gokart and Xiaomi QiCycle smart folding electric bike, etc, were a major attraction among children during the roadshow. A wide range of other Eco products, including the Mi Smart Sensor Set, Mi Air Purifier Pro, Mi Bedside Lamp 2 and other smart home solutions were also showcased and demonstrated during the event.

The latest MiOT Ecosystem, including smart bands, outdoor automotive, home appliances, home lighting, home security, personal care, audio and video accessories, lifestyle products and toys provide customers with “long-lasting and stylish-looking gadgets that make life easier”, the statement stressed. George Thomas, Group CFO and adviser to the chairman of Intertec Group, said: “We are contributing our uncompromising efforts to bring and release all the latest innovations from Xiaomi in the Qatar market. We are very excited to bring this amazing smartphone to Qatar.”

Asraf N K, divisional manager of Intertec, added: “Intertec has grabbed the highest market share in the Qatar market and is the largest mobile phone distributor in the country.”

He also reminded customers to check and ensure Intertec’s official stock sticker on the product box to avail of authorised service benefits and genuine stocks.

Intertec said it has introduced the new Mi Note 10 Pro in Qatar following the “successful launch” of the 64MP quad camera Redmi Note 8 Pro last October.

The Mi Note 10 Pro will be available in Midnight Black, Glacier White and Aurora Green. Mi Note 10 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.2GHz for extended everyday use. Its ultra-high resolution 108MP uses Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor. Mi Note 10 Pro is a photography powerhouse, sporting a penta camera setup on the rear. Its 108MP ultra high-resolution primary camera features a 1/1.33-inch large sensor with an f/1.69 aperture that captures images in 12,032 x 9,024 pixel resolution. It is aided by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 117-degree field of view, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a secondary 5-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture that is capable of clicking images with a minimum subject distance of 1.5cm. Zooming capabilities include optical zoom, up to 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Rear camera features also include 4K video capture at 30fps. Further, the Mi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,260mAh battery – the Mi Note series’ highest power capacity till date. The Mi Note 10 Pro 8GB+256GB is available for QR1,999 at the Intertec Mi Store, Al Nasr Street, and all mobile outlets in Qatar.

Source:gulf-times.com