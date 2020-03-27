The Government Communications Office (GCO) has stressed that despite the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Qatar’s investment in self-sufficiency in medicine and medical supplies has “reinforced our efforts to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our citizens and residents”.

The GCO issued an infographic on its Twitter page Thursday, highlighting how Qatar ranks highly on several key global healthcare metrics.

For instance, the country ranks first in terms of doctors per capita, the infographic shows.

“With 77.4 physicians per 10,000 people, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Qatar has the highest number of doctors per capita in the world,” it states.

The country was also ranked fourth in terms of satisfaction with healthcare. “Qatar has invested heavily in its health infrastructure, leading to one of the world’s highest levels of population satisfaction, according to the Legatum Institute,” the infographic points out.

Besides, Qatar was ranked fifth for health globally by the Legatum Institute. “The 2019 Legatum Prosperity Rankings place Qatar in the top five globally for health, the highest in the region,” it adds.

The infographic also stressed that the country has made great strides towards achieving 100% self-sufficiency in both medicines and medical supplies.

“Any any given time, Hamad Medical Corporation maintains extensive reserves of all vital medications and associated supplies,” it noted.