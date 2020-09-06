​​​Investment opportunities to the private sector owners in the country to offer their properties in preparation for hosting visitors and fans of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. This opportunity provides owners rent their properties to the Governmental Housing and Buildings Department of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs for a period of up to 5 years as a minimum that can be renewed according to the terms and conditions.

The concerned teams in each the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs and The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy will be responsible for evaluating the proposed real estate to choose the suitable ones in line with the residence standards of the Supreme Committee.

For more details and to apply please visit the following link: