Iran announced its readiness to sign military and security treaties with the Arab Gulf states, in order to achieve stability in the region.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, in a statement to Al-Jazeera, that his country is ready to sign treaties with the Gulf states on the military and security side.

At the same time, he warned of any Israeli threat emanating from the Gulf region, saying that he “will face a clear and direct response.”

He considered that the Emirati and Bahraini normalization with the Israeli occupation state “constitutes a direct threat to the security of the Gulf region.”

He said that his country was “very keen not to launch an arms race that would turn the region into a powder keg.”

Iran has previously attacked, more than once, both the UAE and Bahrain, and said that the two countries are heading towards the abyss with “Israel”, against the backdrop of their declaration of normalization with the occupation state. “

Among those statements was what was stated by the Iranian Minister of Defense, on August 23, that the normalization agreement between “Israel” and the Emirates “will drag the region into instability.”

Relations between Iran and the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf are currently undergoing dangerous tensions, which the region has never witnessed before, in light of the complexity of the various regional files, whether in Iraq, Syria or Yemen, and the nature of the sharp regional competition between the two sides in this regard.