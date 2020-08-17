Today, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced that a Katyusha rocket landed inside the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad, without any casualties.

The cell said, in a statement, that the missile was fired from Al-Shallal Street near the Al-Nahda garage, adding that the security forces found a missile base there, and also dismantled two missiles that were prepared for launch from the same place.

It is noteworthy that many rockets and mortar shells fell on bases housing coalition forces, near the US embassy in Baghdad, in recent months.