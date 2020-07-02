The Security Media Cell in Iraq today announced the launch of a large-scale military operation to hunt down the remains of ISIS in areas north of Baghdad.

In a statement, the cell stated that the Iraqi armed forces began implementing a broad security operation north of Baghdad, in which military sectors involved and with the support of the army’s aircraft.

The statement added that this process comes according to accurate intelligence information to pursue the remnants of ISIS and search these areas to enhance security and stability, arrest those wanted and protect the interests of the Iraqi citizens therein.

In this context, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced today the arrest of an armed group in the town of Yathrib, south of the northern city of Samarra.

“According to intelligence information, a military force managed to arrest an armed group of 11 members in the town of Yathrib, and that the group were wanted by the judiciary,” the ministry said in a press release.