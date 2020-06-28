An Iraqi security source announced today the killing of two members of the organization, while the people of a village in Kirkuk governorate in the north of the country confronted an armed attack.

The source pointed out that elements attacked the village of Al-Majid, located in Al-Riyadh district, in Al-Hawija district, west of Kirkuk governorate, adding that the people of the village responded to the attack and managed to kill two gunmen.

In Wasit province, in southern Iraq, a security source reported that an armed group assassinated Colonel Kazem Radi, director of the district police department, last night.

The source said that a security force imposed a cordon on the scene of the accident, and carried out a raid in search of the perpetrators who escaped to an unknown destination.