Iraq
Iran to ‘urgently resume’ gas shipments to Iraq following weeks of cutbacks
Tehran has been reducing its gas exports to Baghdad due to unpaid bills, worsening an already critical energy situation.
Iraqi banks undertake overdue reforms
Iraqi banks have undertaken reforms, coinciding with the Iraqi government’s measures to reform the economy.
Iraqi government arrests suspects after rockets aimed at US Embassy
As the one-year anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Solaimani approaches, several rockets have again been shot at the US Embassy in Baghdad; suspects have been arrested.
PKK remains thorn in side of Turkish-Iraqi relations
The Iraqi government needs Turkey to counterbalance Iran and help alleviate Baghdad’s economic problems, but the Kurdish issue, which has long strained bilateral ties, might further snag progress in economic and strategic projects.