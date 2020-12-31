Iraq

UN condemns Trump’s pardon of contractors involved in killing of Iraqis

A UN Human Rights Office expert said that the pardon of the men involved in the 2007 Nisour Square massacre undermines the obligation of states to hold war criminals accountable.

Al-Monitor Staff | Trump | Dec 30, 2020

al-monitor A cartoon against US security firm Blackwater, which was barred from Iraq over a deadly 2007 shooting, is displayed at an exhibition in Karbala, central Iraq, on Nov. 28, 2011. Photo by MOHAMMED SAWAF/AFP via Getty Images.

Iran to ‘urgently resume’ gas shipments to Iraq following weeks of cutbacks

Tehran has been reducing its gas exports to Baghdad due to unpaid bills, worsening an already critical energy situation.

Al-Monitor Staff | Oil and gas | Dec 30, 2020

Iraqi banks undertake overdue reforms

Iraqi banks have undertaken reforms, coinciding with the Iraqi government’s measures to reform the economy.

Omar al-Jaffal | | Dec 28, 2020

Iraqi government arrests suspects after rockets aimed at US Embassy

As the one-year anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Solaimani approaches, several rockets have again been shot at the US Embassy in Baghdad; suspects have been arrested.

Shelly Kittleson | Iran-US tensions | Dec 26, 2020

PKK remains thorn in side of Turkish-Iraqi relations

The Iraqi government needs Turkey to counterbalance Iran and help alleviate Baghdad’s economic problems, but the Kurdish issue, which has long strained bilateral ties, might further snag progress in economic and strategic projects.

Fehim Tastekin | Turkish-Kurdish conflict | Dec 23, 2020

