Earlier Qatar has suspended inbound flights with the exemption of the Qataris return to their motherland as one of the precautionary steps to forbid the spread of coronavirus, due to this many expatriates and residents did not return to Qatar.

One of the common questions is that the people whose Qatar ID expired and currently they are outside the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, will they be allowed to return to Qatar with an expiry Qatar ID?

The Ministry of Administrative Development Labor and Social Affairs announced earlier that “The Expatriates who are not allowed to come to Qatar due to COVID-19 after the ban is lifted are permitted to enter into Qatar even if their QIDs have expired or stayed more than six months stay outside Qatar.”

As per the latest information from Discover Qatar, the destination management division of Qatar Airways and National tourism Council partners:

“If your Qatar ID has expired while you were outside of Qatar, you will be allowed to return to Qatar and renew your Qatar ID only after completing a 14-day quarantine period successfully.”

According to the Lift of COVID19 Restrictions in 4 Phases plan in Qatar, 1st August 2020 onwards Third phase of the plan will be executed considering low-risk countries and start the inbound flights for residents to return to Qatar.