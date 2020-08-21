Is Lemon A Superfood? Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

HIGHLIGHTS Lemon is versatile in nature Lemon has medicinal properties Lemon is loaded with beneficial antioxidants

The tiny and humble lemon can rightly be addressed as the Indian superfood. And this is not just because it has multiple health benefits to offer, but also because it passes the superfood test. Curated be nutritionist Rujtua Diwekar, the superfood test is one which sees if the food is versatile, has medicinal and therapeutic properties and if it has been referenced in art. Apart from lemon, ghee, aliv seeds, turmeric and ginger to name a very few, are some foods which can be called Indian superfoods.

Speaking of lemons, Diwekar takes to Instagram to explain how it passes the superfood test.