A state of anger prevailed in all Muslim countries because of the continuous French abuses against Muslims and the Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace. Yesterday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the continuing systematic attack on the feelings of Muslims by insulting the religious symbols and the person of the Prophet Muhammad bin Abdullah (PBUH).

This came in a statement issued by the Organization’s General Secretariat, commenting on the continued publication of the cartoons insulting to the Prophet of Islam. The organization expressed its surprise at “the official political speech issued by some French officials, which offends French-Islamic relations and fuels feelings of hatred for political party gains.” She said that she “will continue to condemn the mockery of the Messengers, peace be upon them, whether in Islam, Christianity or Judaism.”

The organization’s general secretariat reiterated that it “condemns any terrorist acts committed in the name of religion.” She referred to her previous condemnation of “the heinous crime committed against the French citizen Samuel Patty,” who was beheaded a few days ago in Paris.

And it considered that “this is not for the sake of Islam or its tolerant values, but rather it is terrorism committed by an individual or group that must be punished according to the regulations.” At the same time, however, it denounced any justification for insulting religious figures of any religion in the name of freedom of expression, and denounced “linking Islam and Muslims with terrorism.” The Islamic Organization urged a review of discriminatory policies that target Islamic societies and offend the feelings of more than a billion and a half billion Muslims around the world.

Continuous denunciations In the context, Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim denounced yesterday the publication of some French newspapers and others cartoons offensive to the Holy Prophet. In a press statement, Al-Ghanim called on the Kuwaiti government to “denounce the intended abuse of the symbols of Islam, and to take practical action within the diplomatic environment to prohibit offending all beliefs around the world.”

For his part, Representative Ahmed Al-Fadl, called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “for international diplomatic action to curb this extremism covered in the guise of freedom.” Al-Fadl said in tweets on his Twitter account, “The most dangerous form of religious extremism is the extremism adopted by the most powerful democratic countries,” and this is clearly demonstrated by the unbalanced and extremist statements of the French President (Emmanuel Macron).

He added, “We definitely do not accept defending our sanctities by using violence, and we do not believe that our noble prophet will accept defending him using violence. He is first and foremost the most generous of creation and a messenger of peace to the worlds.”

He explained, “We never accept that the perpetrator of this violence is defended in the first place, and that what he has done is considered a heroic act representing the face of France, and is promoting it and pushing people to repeat his offense.” In turn, the Islamic Constitutional Movement condemned Macron’s statements about his adherence to the cartoons offensive to the Holy Prophet. In a statement, the movement called on the Kuwaiti government and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to support the Prophet and jealousy over the nation’s belief.

And demanded to denounce and denounce what happened, and to summon the French ambassador to Kuwait to inform her of this. France has recently witnessed a controversy over the statements of a large section of politicians targeting Islam and Muslims following the incident of a teacher being killed and beheaded on October 16.

In turn, the Dar Al Iftaa in Lebanon confirmed yesterday that the offense covered by French President Emmanuel Macron against the Prophet Muhammad the Khatm al-Mursalin will fuel hatred among peoples. This came in a post by the Secretary General of Dar Al Iftaa Amin Al-Kurdi, on his Facebook page, commenting on the continued publication of the cartoons insulting to the Prophet. Al-Kurdi said, “The concept of freedom that some practice in the right of the Messenger of mankind, our master Muhammad, may blessings and peace be upon him, and which is marketed and covered by Macron, will fuel hatred between peoples and religious conflicts.” And he considered that “the condemnation of the incident of the French professor’s murder is unfair without an obligatory condemnation, which is the insult of mocking fees against our Messenger, may peace and blessings be upon him, and the subsequent stabbing of the veiled women and the closure of mosques.”

The Secretary General of Dar Al Iftaa emphasized that “two billion Muslims in the world have their hearts boiling in anger and victory for the Messenger.” And he called on those he called “wise people” of France, to contribute to stopping these actions “so that people may live in peace and mercy.”

Racism escalated

For his part, Dawood Shehab, a spokesman for the Palestinian “Islamic Jihad” movement, told Anadolu Agency, commenting on the escalating violations in France against Muslims. “French President Emmanuel Macron shows clear hostility to Muslims in his statements, and this stems from his racism, and Turkey is the Islamic state that is the most daring in defending Islam and Muslims.” Macron has been attacking Islam in his speeches over the past period, and in early October, he said that France must confront what he called “Islamic isolationism”, amid criticism that his speech faced at the time.

Shehab added, “The violations against Muslims come within the systematic policies sponsored by France, despite the significant contributions that Muslims have made to the state and its institutions.” He pointed out that France “ignores the achievements of Muslims, and insists on protecting and justifying racism against Muslims.” And on Wednesday, two women of Algerian origin wearing a headscarf were stabbed by two French women in Paris, while on the same day two Turkish girls were subjected to violence and discrimination by the police in France, which recently began targeting Muslims on its territory.

France has recently witnessed a controversy over the statements of a large section of politicians targeting Islam and Muslims following the incident of a teacher being killed and beheaded on October 16. On Wednesday, Macron said, in a press statement, that his country will not abandon the “cartoons” (insulting to the Prophet Muhammad and Islam). In recent days, pressure and raids have increased, targeting Islamic civil society organizations in France, due to the incident. The French magazine “Charlie Hebdo” published 12 cartoons insulting to the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, in 2006, which unleashed a wave of anger throughout the Islamic world.

The targeting of Muslims by the French police has increased in recent times, especially after the killing of a teacher who published cartoons insulting to the Prophet Muhammad, by a student, northwest of Paris, last Friday. On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called, in his statements, for a dialogue between Muslims to get out of their “sad reality.” Erdogan said: “As Muslims, we should listen to each other more and exchange ideas in this painful and challenging period.” He continued, “The sad reality of Muslims encourages the imperialists and the enemies of Islam to try to harm them.” Erdogan explained that “those disturbed by the rise of Islam attack our religion by citing the crises that they were the cause of their emergence.”

Popular anger

A state of popular anger prevailed throughout the Islamic world. Activists interacted a lot on various social media platforms, in response to these pictures and the statements of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, “provoking” Muslims. A number of activists changed their pictures on “Twitter” and “Facebook” and others, putting the name “Muhammad, the Messenger of God,” and rejecting what was issued by French officials.

Several hashtags spread in which Muslims expressed their anger at the statements of the French President, the most prominent of which were “Our Messenger is a red line”, “# Except_the Messenger of God” and “# France” and “Macron_ offends the Prophet.”

Kuwaiti writer and journalist Saida Mufreh wrote: “Macron’s adoption of the cartoons offensive to the Prophet has nothing to do with freedom of expression at all. Rather, it may be a true expression of contempt for freedom of expression!” In another post, she mentioned a ruling issued by the European Court of Human Rights in 2018, which considered insulting the Prophet Muhammad not to be free of expression, and commented by saying: “To legal professionals; This is the ruling of the European Court in 2018, so can a case be filed by any Muslim or Muslim country against Macron before this court specifically for insulting the Prophet?

Activist Siham Sark, in a tweet, also criticized Macron’s policy towards the offensive cartoons, “despite his claim that France is a country of freedom.” As for Jalal Aouita, he mentioned in a post on Facebook, that “there is no difference between France yesterday and France today except for make-up and Paris night lights, the same hatred, the same hatred, the same intimidation, the same mentalities.” Aouita added, “I deliberately published the photos so that everyone knew the extent of the hatred that decision-makers in France had.” “Is this how the French will stop entering Islam?”