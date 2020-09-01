Issue Smart Card for Residents
- Topics : Visas and Official Documents
- Audience : Individuals
You can submit a request to obtain smart ID for residents and select the required services and their duration through this service provided by the Ministry of Interior (MOI).
Offline Instructions
- Fill out the required information in the application form.
- Select the required services.
- Print the form and submit it to MOI.
Additional Information
- This service is allowed for those who are at least 18 years old.
- You should get the bio data.
- In case of first time request, the applicant should sign the organizing agreement for e-Government services request.
- The reviewer should activate e-Government services every time he issues another ID (through website attached activation devices).
Fees
- Applicable fees are as follows:
- QR100 for the ID Card issuance.
- QR100 for e-Gate services for one year.
- QR150 for e-Gate services for two years.
- QR200 for e-Gate services for three years.
- QR250 for e-Government services for three years.
-
