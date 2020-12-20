Issue To Whom It May Concern Certificate for Driving License

Topics : Visas and Official Documents, Transportation

Visas and Official Documents, Transportation Audience : Individuals

Former residents in Qatar who have permanently left the country may apply for a To Whom It May Concern Certificate to obtain a driving license. The diplomatic and consular missions forward the request to the Consular Affairs Department that, in turn, refer it to the competent authority (General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior). After receiving a reply, it is sent to the mission.

Offline Instructions

Submit a request for a To Whom It May Concern Certificate to obtain a driving license at the diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Attach clear copy of your market license.

Service Center

Diplomatic and consular missions of Qatar abroad.

Fees

A fee of QR20 applies.