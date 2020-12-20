Issue To Whom It May Concern Certificate for Driving License
- Topics : Visas and Official Documents, Transportation
- Audience : Individuals
Former residents in Qatar who have permanently left the country may apply for a To Whom It May Concern Certificate to obtain a driving license. The diplomatic and consular missions forward the request to the Consular Affairs Department that, in turn, refer it to the competent authority (General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior). After receiving a reply, it is sent to the mission.
Offline Instructions
- Submit a request for a To Whom It May Concern Certificate to obtain a driving license at the diplomatic and consular missions abroad.
- Attach clear copy of your market license.
Service Center
Diplomatic and consular missions of Qatar abroad.
Fees
A fee of QR20 applies.