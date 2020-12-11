The public was surprised by the passage of the “white army” of doctors and nursing staff within the national march of the state, during a rehearsal of the march that was held today, Friday, on the Corniche of Doha, in appreciation and gratitude for their role in facing the Corona virus “Covid 19”.

The videos shared by social media users showed a rehearsal of the national march with the participation of the White Army and Qatar Red Crescent volunteers to address the Corona pandemic.

Qatar has previously dedicated global achievements it has made to the health cadre of workers in the first grades to confront Covid-19, on top of which is the inauguration of the Education City Stadium (the jewel of the desert) last June.

Desert jewel

His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, delivered a speech on the occasion of the announcement of the readiness of the Education City stadium, the third stadium for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which His Highness saluted the modern champions of medical personnel and teams working on the front lines to combat the epidemic (Covid) – 19).

His Highness said: “As we celebrate the readiness of the Education City stadium, the third stadium for the 2022 World Cup, I would like to salute the heroes of this era from the medical staff and the teams working on the front lines to combat the (Covid-19) epidemic who saved many lives and restored hope to them .. We thank you all. You have our support and appreciation. “

His Highness added: “As the world continues its steps towards the return to normal life, we are certain that the coming days will be better, God willing, thanks to your courage, dedication and sincerity. There will come days when we will enjoy together watching the stars of the game on the lands of our stadiums .. Qatar looks forward with passion and enthusiasm more than Ever to welcome its guests from all over the world to an exceptional edition of the World Cup. “

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, is the first world leader to send a message and dedicate an achievement of this magnitude to the White Army and call them “the heroes of the era.”

100 thousand free travel tickets

Last May, Qatar Airways announced the provision of 100 thousand free tickets for health care workers who were and still are on the front lines to fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19), as an initiative to thank them and appreciate their heroic efforts during this crisis.

According to this initiative, health care workers were granted two tickets on Qatar Airways – a round-trip – for them and their companions, to any destination on Qatar Airways’ global network of destinations.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “We at Qatar Airways are extremely grateful to all health care workers for the great efforts they have made to care for all those affected by the spread of the Coronavirus in these troubled times. The professionalism and passion of these heroes saved hundreds of thousands of lives around the world. “

He added, “Our loyal heroes, you are very grateful to us. It is now our turn to return a small portion of the beauty of health care workers in the front lines. There is no doubt that there are no words or initiatives that would fulfill what we owe to these men and women, but we hope.” One of our initiative represented by the provision of return air tickets in economy class to enable these heroes to enjoy an unforgettable vacation, visit their families and friends, or discover their dream destination with us, in conjunction with easing restrictions on travel and entry to countries.

Health care workers also received a 35% discount voucher that can be used at the Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport in Doha, until the end of this year.

The QNB League is back

Last July, following a humanitarian gesture by the Qatar Football Association and the QNB Stars League Foundation, one of the White Army champions kicked off the start of the Al-Gharafa and Al-Arabi match, which was the first confrontation in the 18th week of the QNB Stars League, marking the resumption of the league after a halt due to the Corona pandemic.

Before the start of the match, one of the champions of the White Army in the defense battle against Corona, represented by the medical and nursing staff, kicked the start to resume football activity.

Tweeters on social media circulated a video of the doctor performing the kick-off, amid applause from the players, and amid tribute to Qatar’s appreciation for their role.