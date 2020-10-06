Within the framework of completing the package of measures taken by the State of Qatar to provide a legislative and legal environment conducive to investment, Cabinet Resolution No. (28) of 2020 specified the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate and the conditions, controls, advantages and procedures for their ownership and use of them, so that the ownership is not Qataris for real estate and its use in specific areas, where the number of areas for non-Qatari ownership of real estate is 9 areas, while the number of areas for non-Qataris to use real estate is 16 areas, thus bringing the group of areas that have been allocated to owning and using real estate for non-Qataris to 25 areas.

The Ministry of Justice stated in a statement today that the decision introduced new advantages according to which Qatari and non-Qatari citizens may own a detached unit in one of the residential complexes, and they may also own the detached units (offices and shops) in commercial malls, in other than the mentioned areas, provided that they do not Effecting any modification or change in the nature, shape or outward appearance of the unit.

His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, stressed the importance of this decision, which supports the government’s plans for economic diversification and the establishment of an integrated legislative system to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 in its various social and economic aspects.

He noted that these decisions will make a qualitative leap in the development of the real estate sector in the State of Qatar and enhance its investment attractiveness in the region, in a way that serves the national economy and strengthens the attractive legislative and legal environment that stimulates investors and guarantees them safe and promising investment at the same time, in a way that benefits the local and foreign investor on the one hand. And on the economy and the real estate sector in the state on the other hand.

His Excellency the Minister indicated that with the issuance of Cabinet Resolution No. (28) of 2020, we now have 16 usufruct areas for a period of 99 years, and 9 freehold areas, and it has also become available to Qatari and non-Qatari citizens, residents and non-residents, the right to free ownership of residential units. Inside residential complexes and shops inside malls.