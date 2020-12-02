The British authorities announced that they will adopt the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, which was developed by the companies / Biontech / and / / Pfizer /, for widespread use.

The British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency stated that the vaccine, which provides protection of up to 95 per cent against the virus, will be in circulation during the next week, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

In this context, British Health Minister Matt Hancock said in a tweet on Twitter that the health authorities are ready to start vaccination as early as next week.

The United Kingdom had ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, sufficient to vaccinate 20 million people, with two injections per person.

The first doses are expected to reach the UK in the coming days.

Britain had recorded in the latest death toll from Coronavirus, 13,430 new cases, bringing the total number to 1.64 million cases, while 603 deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 59,051 deaths.