Japan foreign minister Motegi to retain post in new cabinet: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will retain his post in the new cabinet to be announced on Wednesday by presumptive prime minister-elect Yoshihide Suga, Kyodo news reported.

Citing unnamed sources, Kyodo also said on Tuesday that Suga had decided to keep Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba, and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto, in their current posts.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)