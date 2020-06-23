QNA/Doha

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation has signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Qatar Cancer Society, in which the Foundation provides the Society with QR 500 000, as a contribution to support the treatment of cancer patients unable to afford the costs of treatment to alleviate the disease on them.

The agreement was signed for the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation by Saeed Mathkar Al-Hajri,, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of Foundation, and for the Qatar Cancer Society by HE Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al -Thani, the Society Board Chairman.

Saeed Al-Hajri, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO, stressed on this occasion that the Foundation always seeks to serve the local community in all its categories, with its own capabilities and self-resources.

The support provided to the Qatar Cancer Society, which amounts to QR 500000 , comes within the framework of the existing cooperation between the Foundation and the Qatar Cancer Society to finance the treatment of cancer patients in the State of Qatar and provide them with the necessary health services.

Al-Hajri added that the agreement aims to provide a mechanism and framework for joint cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society, which deals with community awareness to prevent cancer and works to support people with this disease.

The support provided is the first in light of the existing joint cooperation between the two parties, as the Foundation was keen to enhance its efforts in applying the principles of social responsibility, he added.

Al-Hajri noted that the agreement between the two parties provided an opportunity to build close partnerships within the framework of joint work to provide health and humanitarian services for cancer patients, and look forward to more joint cooperation in the future in order to activate the Foundation’s vision of ‘health and education for a better life’, and to translate these efforts within the framework of social responsibility and achieving goals humanity and patriotism.

For his part, HE Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al -Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ‘Qatar Cancer Society’ praised the efforts of the Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Foundation in charitable and humanitarian work, especially in the health sector, and supporting the awareness-raising efforts carried out by the Society , especially in the field of supporting the treatment of cancer patients. The therapeutic cost of the disease remained high, which affected the health and psychological well-being of those living with it, he added.

His Excellency affirmed that ‘Qatar Cancer Society’ puts the responsibility of treating patients and sought not to have one patient on the waiting list of support since its establishment in 1997, as it bore the treatment of 1200 patients at a cost of approximately QR 16.5 million during 2019. The first quarter of this year witnessed treating 900 patients, at a total cost of approximately QR 4.9 million.

His Excellency noted that the agreement is part of the role played by the two parties in community service and effective partnership that contributes to achieving the goals that are in the interest of society members and raising awareness and all that would serve their target groups, especially since the issue of cancer control needs to unite efforts and continue them in order to face the disease.

He added that the two sides are linked by permanent and joint cooperation before the agreement, and each of them will strive to consolidate and strengthen this relationship by benefiting from their experiences and unifying efforts in the interest and benefit of all members of society, which we are keen to work on by signing this agreement that we hope it would achieve our target groups, which is at the heart of our strategies and efforts to achieve Qatar’s vision. (QNA)