JD Supra, a website specializing in providing advice and professional services to a broad base of clients around the world, said: Qatar has managed to maintain its economic strength despite the negative global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as Qatar boasts one of the highest rates of GDP in the world. The increases it has made in LNG production, the continuous steps in national development strategies and its commitment to hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup have also helped maintain this economic position. The site added in a specialized report during which it conducted a comprehensive review of construction projects in Qatar, that it is Despite the fact that it is too early to predict the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, progress is being made on current construction projects funded by the Qatari government including projects worth US $ 35 billion, the North Field Expansion Project, and railway projects.

Oil, especially in the areas of merchandise and commercial services. There will also be rationalization of government spending with regard to the general budget, and it is hoped that this will contribute to creating a wider space for private sector activities. Projects will also be financed from government surpluses from the proceeds of liquefied gas and petrochemicals.