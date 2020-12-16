His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Committee: The Doha 2030 file is a great opportunity for the state of Qatar and its people. Sport is part of our national identity and over 20 years we have built more than 200 sports facilities that have hosted more than 50 sporting events.

He added, during the launch of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, this morning, Wednesday, which will witness the vote to host the ASYAD 2030, we have gained great experience in hosting large sporting events, and he

added: The Doha 2030 file is the fruit of a great effort from all parties.

He also paid tribute to the Riyadh file for hosting the Asyad 2030, wishing them success during the opening.

Watch … His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Committee: Sport is part of our national identity