The Jawaan bin Jassim College of Command and Joint Staff celebrated today the graduation of the Joint Operations Course / 2 / and the Joint Command and Staff Course / 6 /, under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General / Pilot / Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

A number of employees of the various units of the armed forces participated in the two sessions, and a number of employees of the forces of sister countries.

It is noteworthy that the Jawan bin Jassim College of Command and Joint Staff is in the process of converting to the Jawan Bin Jassim Academy for Defense and Security Studies, and it is scheduled to receive the first defense course in next September.