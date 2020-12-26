jobs.qatarchamber.com – Employer & Employee / Candidate Job Portal Registration Online

Labour Re-employment platform For Private Sector

More than 5000 CVs are available on the website for companies that are looking for new employees. Companies are now able to request the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs (MADLSA) for re-employment and exactly find their expected candidates.

How to Register as a Job Seeker in the Qatar Chamber Job Portal?Visit the website https://jobs.qatarchamber.com

Click on Post a Job

Click on Register if not registered already, if already registered enter your username and password, click on I am not a robot and click on Continue.

If not registered click on Register and enter Display name, Username, E-Mail, Password, Re-type Password, Select as Employer looking to hire or Candidate looking for a Job, click on I am not a robot, Read and Tick the Terms and Conditions and click on Continue.

Your Registration will be done and an E-Mail will forwarded to your E-Mail address. Click and complete the Registration Process.

You will be redirected to Qatar Chamber website click on Post a Resume.

Fill the General Information like Resume Title, Address, Zone Number, Street Number, Building Number, Upload your CV, Language, Highest Degree Level, Total Years of Experience, Expected Job Level, Mobile Number, Gender, Passport Number, Upload your Passport Copy, Qatar ID Number, Upload your copy of Qatar ID, Establishment Number, Job Locations, Profession, Nationality, Attestation for Work, Social Accounts, Upload Attachments, Professional Summary.

Fill Resume Details like Education, Work Experience, Skills, Awards etc. and Preview and Finish your Job Posting. (Those in star need to fill mandatorily, others can be left blank).

You will be suggested with available jobs based on your Education and Experience.

Once done you can Sign out from the Page. You can login next time and check for available job vacancies.

Contact Qatar Chamber

Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry

P.O BOX : 402 Doha , Qatar.

Telephone : +974 – 44559111

Email: info@qcci.org