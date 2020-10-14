The Ministry of Justice has identified freehold areas for non-Qataris.

And the regions are:

West Bay (Legtaifiya) 66

The Pearl 66

Al Khor Resort 74

Dafna (administrative area) 60 – 61

Onaizah (administrative region) 63

Lucille 69

Graduates 69

Mount foxel 69

On its website, the Ministry of Justice indicated that the freehold privileges of non-Qataris fall into two categories as follows:

First category: In the event of buying a property with a value of no less than (3,650,000) three million six hundred and fifty thousand riyals, then the owner of the property obtains real estate residency and also obtains the privileges prescribed for holders of a permanent residence card (health care, education and investment), provided that they are not less Residency in the country for (90) days a year, whether intermittent or continuous.

The second category: In the event of buying a property with a value of no less than (730,000) seven hundred and thirty thousand riyals, the owner of the property is granted residency without an applicant, provided that the residence in the country is not less than (90) days per year, whether intermittent or continuous.

The ministry also included a form for submitting an application to own the property.

Cabinet Resolution No. 28 of 2020 has defined the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate and the conditions, controls and advantages of the procedures for their ownership and use of them.